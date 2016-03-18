MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi basks in Trump glow, most of region moves little
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi
March 18 Baader Bank AG :
* Expects capital market transactions to rise in current year 2016 and plans to intensify its business with asset managers
* FY trading profit rose substantially, by 20 pct to 52.6 million euros ($59.37 million)
* FY net commission income 50.147 million euros versus 52.402 million euros year ago
* Reported a loss before taxes of 7.6 million euros for fiscal year 2015, due to non-recurring writedowns and impairments in investment book.
* Will focus on further expanding its operating business in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8860 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi
ZURICH, May 21 Agreement on a European tax on financial transactions is within reach as more countries sign up for the plan and the new French government gives it a final review, Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling said on Sunday.