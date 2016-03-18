BRIEF-Cairo for Oil and Soap posts nine-month loss
* Nine-month net loss EGP 5.6 million versus profit of EGP 92.7 million year ago
March 18 Associated British Foods Plc
* Further announcement regarding Illovo Sugar Ltd
* Discussions are continuing over ABF's non-binding expression of interest to Illovo, to potentially acquire all remaining issued ordinary shares of Illovo that ABF does not already own
* At this stage there can be no certainty that discussions will result in a transaction. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sufyan Adnan Al Wazan resigns as CEO, effective May 18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: