March 18 Austevoll Seafood :
* Austevoll has today sold 2,750,000 shares (5%) in Leroey
Seafood Group ASA at a price of NOK 355 per share, which equals
gross proceeds of NOK 976.3 million.
* After the transaction, Austevoll owns 31,394,281 shares in
Leroey Seafood Group ASA, corresponding to approximately 57.52%
of the share capital in Leroey Seafood Group ASA.
* The Board of Austevoll intends to propose for the ordinary
shareholders meeting in the company that the net proceeds from
the transaction will increase the recommended dividend payment
for 2015 to NOK 7.00 per share, from the previously announced
NOK 2.20 per share.
* The Board of Austevoll is very satisfied with the
ownership in Leroey Seafood Group ASA, and will, through its
remaining significant ownership, contribute to further
development and value creation.
* Austevoll has entered into a customary lock up of the
remaining of the shares for a period of 90 calendar days from
closing of the transaction.
* Pareto Securities AS acted as Sole Bookrunner for the
transaction.
(Reporting By Camilla Knudsen)