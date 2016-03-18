March 18 Investec Plc

* Second half of group's financial year has seen increased macro uncertainty in our key operating geographies

* South african specialist banking business is expected to report results comfortably ahead of prior year in rands

* Wealth & investment is expected to report results marginally ahead of prior year, whilst asset management is expected to report results behind prior year

* Revenue is expected to be slightly lower than prior year in pounds sterling; ahead in neutral currency

* Uk specialist banking business is expected to report results substantially ahead of prior year

* Impairments in south africa are expected to be ahead of prior year although credit loss ratio remains at lower end of target range for region