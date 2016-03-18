MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi basks in Trump glow, most of region moves little
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi
March 18 Investec Plc
* Second half of group's financial year has seen increased macro uncertainty in our key operating geographies
* South african specialist banking business is expected to report results comfortably ahead of prior year in rands
* Wealth & investment is expected to report results marginally ahead of prior year, whilst asset management is expected to report results behind prior year
* Revenue is expected to be slightly lower than prior year in pounds sterling; ahead in neutral currency
* Uk specialist banking business is expected to report results substantially ahead of prior year
* Impairments in south africa are expected to be ahead of prior year although credit loss ratio remains at lower end of target range for region Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi
ZURICH, May 21 Agreement on a European tax on financial transactions is within reach as more countries sign up for the plan and the new French government gives it a final review, Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling said on Sunday.