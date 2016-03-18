March 18 On Semiconductor Corp :
* Says extends tender offer to acquire Fairchild
Semiconductor and provides update on regulatory approval process
* On Semiconductor Corp says had received clearance related
to completion of offer from each of applicable antitrust
authorities in Germany and Japan
* Says offer will now expire one minute following 11:59
p.m., New York city time, on March 31, 2016
* On Semiconductor says on March 17, 2016, it received
request for additional info related to necessary regulatory
approvals in connection with offer
* On Semiconductor Corp sees disposing of its ignition IGBT
business to satisfy FTC's remaining concerns
* On Semiconductor Corp sees on semiconductor and Fairchild
will continue to engage closely and cooperatively with FTC
