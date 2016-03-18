March 18 Allgeier SE :
* To propose a special dividend of 0.20 euros per share
* FY preliminary consolidated EBIT was 12.6 million euros
($14.21 million), an increase of 20 pct over the previous year
(previous year: 10.5 million euros)
* FY group earnings before taxes without sale proceeds at
8.8 million euros(previous year: 5.5 million euros)
* Preliminary total revenue from continuing and discontinued
operations increased in the fiscal year 2015 by 9 pct to 498.9
million euros
* Expects for 2016 a continued growth in continuing
operations in a order of greater than 10 percent
($1 = 0.8868 euros)
