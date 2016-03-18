March 18 Revenio Group Oyj :
* Icare Finland Oy, a subsidiary of Revenio Group, submitted
in September 2015 a sales permit application - for its Icare
HOME tonometer for monitoring eye pressure at home - to the
United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
* The company received on March 17, 2016 a negative decision
on its application
* The new application is estimated to be ready to be
submitted during 2016
* The company estimates that the decision made by the FDA
will not affect the financial guidance given for 2016
* The company repeats its previous guidance, net sales
growth is expected to remain strong, profitability is expected
to
remain at a healthy level despite growth investments
