MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi basks in Trump glow, most of region moves little
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi
March 18 Consilium AB :
* Jan-Feb 2016 order intake 296.4 million Swedish crowns versus 297.4 million crowns year ago
* Jan-Feb 2016 net sales 249.1 million crowns versus 190.1 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi
ZURICH, May 21 Agreement on a European tax on financial transactions is within reach as more countries sign up for the plan and the new French government gives it a final review, Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling said on Sunday.