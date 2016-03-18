March 18 Value Holdings AG :

* FY net income of 0.625 million euros ($704,625.00) (previous year: 0.13 million euros)

* Loss posted by Greiffenberger will lead in 2016 to further write-downs of up to 0.36 million euros to Greiffenberger shares

* Depending on amount of allowance to be carried out, it will be difficult for value-holdings to achieve a positive result in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8870 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)