MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi basks in Trump glow, most of region moves little
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi
March 18 Fortune Minerals Ltd :
* Extension of expiry date of outstanding 2.95 million unlisted common share purchase warrants from April 1, 2016 to April 1, 2017
* Says exercise price of warrants remains unamended at $0.15 and no other changes will be made to terms of warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi
AUSTIN, Texas, May 21 Texas governor Greg Abbott will sign in the next few days a bill that would shield ride-hailing firms Uber and Lyft from bruising battles over fingerprint background checks that led them to leave some of the state's most important markets.