MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi basks in Trump glow, most of region moves little
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi
March 18 Public Disclosure Platform (KAP):
* Investco Holding applies to Central Securities Depository (MKK) to convert 2.0 million shares of Anel Telekomunikasyon Elektronik Sistemleri Sanayi ve Ticaret AS into publicly tradable Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi
ZURICH, May 21 Agreement on a European tax on financial transactions is within reach as more countries sign up for the plan and the new French government gives it a final review, Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling said on Sunday.