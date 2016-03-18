March 18 Bank Of America Corp :

* Bank Of America Corp says board of directors has authorized corporation to repurchase up to $800 million of Corporation's common stock

* Says buyback authorization is to offset share count dilution from equity incentive compensation awarded to retirement- eligible employees

* Bank Of America Corp says proposed repurchases are not connected to Corporation's 2016 comprehensive capital analysis and review submission

* Authorization is in addition to Corporation's $4.0 billion share repurchase authorization announced on March 11, 2015