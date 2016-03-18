March 18 Tiffany & Co

* Says assuming that softness in Hong Kong will continue through 2016 - Conf call

* Says no way to predict when sales growth will resume in Hong Kong - Conf call

* Says saw marked deceleration in Chinese tourist spending in Q4 in Americas and most other regions - Conf call

* Expects tourism business in Europe to be significantly down in 2016 - Conf call Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ramkumar Iyer)