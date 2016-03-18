MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi basks in Trump glow, most of region moves little
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi
March 18 Tiffany & Co
* Says assuming that softness in Hong Kong will continue through 2016 - Conf call
* Says no way to predict when sales growth will resume in Hong Kong - Conf call
* Says saw marked deceleration in Chinese tourist spending in Q4 in Americas and most other regions - Conf call
* Expects tourism business in Europe to be significantly down in 2016 - Conf call Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ramkumar Iyer)
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi
AUSTIN, Texas, May 21 Texas governor Greg Abbott will sign in the next few days a bill that would shield ride-hailing firms Uber and Lyft from bruising battles over fingerprint background checks that led them to leave some of the state's most important markets.