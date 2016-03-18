MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi basks in Trump glow, most of region moves little
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi
March 18 Bemis Company Inc -
* Ceo william austen's fy 2015 total compensation $7.2 million versus $5.9 million in fy 2014 - sec filing Source text : 1.usa.gov/1UGWUO2 Further company coverage:
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi
AUSTIN, Texas, May 21 Texas governor Greg Abbott will sign in the next few days a bill that would shield ride-hailing firms Uber and Lyft from bruising battles over fingerprint background checks that led them to leave some of the state's most important markets.