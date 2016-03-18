MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi basks in Trump glow, most of region moves little
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi
March 18 (Reuters) -
* S&P On Russia - "we expect a 1.4% gdp contraction this year"
* S&P On Russia - Ratings remain constrained by the weak political institutions that impede the economy's competitiveness
* S&P On Russia - Sanctions on russia will remain in place over our forecast horizon
* S&P On Russia - View russia's institutional and governance effectiveness as a rating weakness
* S&P On Russia - Russia's 'bb+' foreign currency and 'bbb-' local currency ratings affirmed; outlook negative
* S&P On Russia - "In our opinion, russia is maintaining its external buffers"
* S&P On Russia - Declining domestic purchasing power, as a result of exchange-rate depreciation and elevated inflation, will hamper russia's growth
* S&P On Russia - Expect that russia's current account will remain in surplus
* S&P On Russia - Also affirmed the long-term national scale rating on Russia at 'ruaaa' Source text (bit.ly/1Ww99ft)
)
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi
ZURICH, May 21 Agreement on a European tax on financial transactions is within reach as more countries sign up for the plan and the new French government gives it a final review, Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling said on Sunday.