MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi basks in Trump glow, most of region moves little
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi
March 18 S&P:
* Fiat Chrysler rating raised to 'BB' on stronger leverage due to access to substantial U.S. cash; outlook stable
* Upgrade reflects expectation that FCA will maintain stronger leverage metrics and enhanced liquidity compared with earlier Source text - bit.ly/1S8s52v
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi
AUSTIN, Texas, May 21 Texas governor Greg Abbott will sign in the next few days a bill that would shield ride-hailing firms Uber and Lyft from bruising battles over fingerprint background checks that led them to leave some of the state's most important markets.