MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi basks in Trump glow, most of region moves little
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi
March 18 China Recycling Energy Corp:
* On March 14, 2016, unit entered transfer agreement with Xuzhou Zhongtai Energy Technology, Xi an Huaxin New Energy
* Transfer agreement provides for sale to Zhongtai of all assets of project under construction from Xi an Tch
* As consideration for transfer of project, Zhongtai shall pay to Xi an Tch an aggregate purchase price of about $25.8 million Source text - 1.usa.gov/1R3KCOu Further company coverage:
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi
AUSTIN, Texas, May 21 Texas governor Greg Abbott will sign in the next few days a bill that would shield ride-hailing firms Uber and Lyft from bruising battles over fingerprint background checks that led them to leave some of the state's most important markets.