MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi basks in Trump glow, most of region moves little
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi
March 18 Pepsico Inc
* Says CEO Indra Nooyi's FY 2015 total compensation $26.4 million versus $22.5 million in FY 2014 - SEC filing
* Says CFO Hugh Johnston's 2015 total compensation was $8.6 million versus $7.2 million in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi
AUSTIN, Texas, May 21 Texas governor Greg Abbott will sign in the next few days a bill that would shield ride-hailing firms Uber and Lyft from bruising battles over fingerprint background checks that led them to leave some of the state's most important markets.