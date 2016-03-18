MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi basks in Trump glow, most of region moves little
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi
March 18 Ecolab Inc
* Says Chief Executive Officer Douglas Baker's 2015 total comepnsation was $13.6 million versus $15.5 million in 2014 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi
AUSTIN, Texas, May 21 Texas governor Greg Abbott will sign in the next few days a bill that would shield ride-hailing firms Uber and Lyft from bruising battles over fingerprint background checks that led them to leave some of the state's most important markets.