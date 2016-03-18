BRIEF-Cairo for Oil and Soap posts nine-month loss
* Nine-month net loss EGP 5.6 million versus profit of EGP 92.7 million year ago
March 18 Nikkei:
* Kirin Holdings will begin brewing and selling its flagship Ichiban Shibori beer in Myanmar as early as this month - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/1PgHp8B) Further company coverage:
* Sufyan Adnan Al Wazan resigns as CEO, effective May 18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: