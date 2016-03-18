March 18 Fitch

* Fitch: Global Banks' latin american exit to continue

* Banks' departures will go on as they attempt to improve return on capital by changing strategies,lowering exposure to risk presented in some latin american markets

* "we expect operating and economic environment for banks in Argentina, Brazil, Costa Rica, Ecuador and Venezuela to further deteriorate"

* Exodus of global banks seems to be more definitive and not driven solely by economic cycle Source text for Eikon: