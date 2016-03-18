BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED)
March 18 Euronext:
* Quest For Growth to proceed to the cash dividend distribution on the ordinary shares of 2.7326 euros
* Dividend ex date: March 21
Dividend ex date: March 21

Payment date: March 23
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project