MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi basks in Trump glow, most of region moves little
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi
March 18 Anadarko Petroleum Corp :
* Says CEO R. A. Walker's FY 2015 total compensation $17.1 mln versus $20.7 million in FY 2014 - SEC filing
* CFO Robert G. Gwin total 2015 compensation $6.3 mln versus $7.2 mln in 2014 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi
AUSTIN, Texas, May 21 Texas governor Greg Abbott will sign in the next few days a bill that would shield ride-hailing firms Uber and Lyft from bruising battles over fingerprint background checks that led them to leave some of the state's most important markets.