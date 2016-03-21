March 21 Pets at Home Group
* Ian Kellett to succeed Nick Wood as chief executive
officer
* Appointment of Ian Kellett as chief executive officer,
with effect from 4th April 2016
* Move follows resignation of Nick Wood, who will remain
with the group in an advisory role until 1st July
* Kellett has been a member of the group's board for the
last ten years fulfilling the roles of Chief Financial Officer
and latterly the role of Chief Executive Officer of the Retail
Division
* Peter Pritchard is promoted from his role of chief
operating officer in retail division to ceo of retail division
* Group continues to trade in line with expectations and
will issue a trading update for Q4 on 21st April
