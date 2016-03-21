March 21 New Mauritius Hotels Ltd :
* Says fraud of some 115 million rupees has been committed
last week to the detriment of Co by persons whose identities are
still unknown
* Says fraud was perpetrated through devious electronic
means, impersonation resulting in two transfers to foreign
bank
* Says appropriate provision is being effected in Co's
accounts which will impact negatively on the performance of the
second quarter
* Says notwithstanding occurrence of unfortunate fraud,
results for full year are expected to show improvement over last
year
Source : j.mp/1PlLEjl
