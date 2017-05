March 21 X5 Retail Group NV says:

* Q4 2015 net profit at 2,090 million roubles, down 25.9 percent from 2,822 million roubles in Q4 2014;

* Q4 EBITDA at 13,453 million roubles, down 0.3 percent from 13,495 million roubles in Q4 2014;

* Q4 EBITDA margin at 5.8 percent, down from 7.4 percent in Q4 2014.

* FY 2015 net profit at 14,174 million roubles, up 11.7 percent from 12,691 million roubles in 2014.