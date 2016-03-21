March 21 Axactor publ AB :
* To acquire 100 pct of Ikas Norge AS from selling shareholders Gvepseborg AS, Elena AS,
Vardfjell AS, Eiker Holding Invest AS, Paulgaard AS and Hordvik AS
* Estimated purchase price is 291 million Norwegian crowns ($34.74 million), subject to
adjustments for changes
* 70 pct of purchase price is to be paid in cash, and 30 pct in 49,033,588 shares in Axactor
* Says listing prospectus for the new shares is expected to take place in Q2
* Says acquisition of Ikas provides Axactor with a firm operational Norwegian foothold
for the implementation of its European strategy
