March 21 Axactor publ AB :

* To acquire 100 pct of Ikas Norge AS from selling shareholders Gvepseborg AS, Elena AS, Vardfjell AS, Eiker Holding Invest AS, Paulgaard AS and Hordvik AS

* Estimated purchase price is 291 million Norwegian crowns ($34.74 million), subject to adjustments for changes

* 70 pct of purchase price is to be paid in cash, and 30 pct in 49,033,588 shares in Axactor

* Says listing prospectus for the new shares is expected to take place in Q2

Says acquisition of Ikas provides Axactor with a firm operational Norwegian foothold for the implementation of its European strategy