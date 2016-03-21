March 21 HKScan Oyj :
* Says has been granted environmental permit for new production plant in Rauma
* Says decision confirms that Rauma plant complies with all provisions of environmental
protection act, waste act and nature conservation act
* Decision takes effect after any appeals have been processed
* Deadline for appeals is April 20
* Production to be launched at end of 2017
* Construction of new plant began at beginning of 2016
* Plant to replace HKScan's current production facility based in Eura
* Valued at around 80 million euros ($90.06 million), investment will increase production
capacity and shorten throughput times, thus further improving HKScan's product quality
