March 21 Fingerprint Cards Ab

* Says FPC1035 featured in new brand 360's smartphone model F4

* Says already received as well as expected revenues in 2016 that relate to sales of FPC1035 for this smartphone model are included in FPC's communicated revenue guidance of 7,000-8,500 MSEK for 2016.

* Says China-based brand 360 is newly established, its phones were previously branded "Qiku". The 360 group now owns both the Qiku brand as well as Dazen and has decided to unify the Qiku and Dazen brands under the "360" brand instead.