March 21 Pacific Exploration And Production Corporation

* Company has a 30 day period from scheduled payment date to cure failure to make such payment

* Normal operations continue in Colombia and other jurisdictions within which company operates

* Pacific elects to utilize grace period in respect of March interest payment

* Failure to make interest payment on scheduled date does not constitute event of default