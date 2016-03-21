UPDATE 5-Under fire at home, Trump wins warm welcome in Saudi
* Salman overheard lamenting plight of Syria (Adds details on arms sales, White House on Comey, Lavrov quote)
March 21 Pacific Exploration And Production Corporation
* Company has a 30 day period from scheduled payment date to cure failure to make such payment
* Normal operations continue in Colombia and other jurisdictions within which company operates
* Pacific elects to utilize grace period in respect of March interest payment
* Failure to make interest payment on scheduled date does not constitute event of default Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Salman overheard lamenting plight of Syria (Adds details on arms sales, White House on Comey, Lavrov quote)
RIYADH, May 20 The United States on Saturday announced military deals worth nearly $110 billion, during a visit by President Donald Trump to Saudi Arabia.