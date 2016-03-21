March 21 Talanx AG
* CEO says sees no need to financially strengthen life
insurance with group funds
* CEO says to pay dividend of at least 1.30 eur per share
for 2016
* CEO says not planning to transfer any part of German life
insurance business to Heidelberger Leben for winding down
* CEO says would like to make acquisitions in Mexico and
Turkey, but there is nothing on the market right now
* CEO says is in talks over job cuts in sales at HDI,
expects results mid-year
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Georgina Prodhan)