March 21 Theraclion SA :

* Extended number of patients get coverage for Echopulse treatments in Germany

* Two additional German reimbursement organizations, HEK - Hanseatische Krankenkasse - and BKK24, now cover treatment with Echopulse for both fibroadenoma and thyroid nodules Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)