UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
March 21 Data Respons ASA :
* Signs contract in Germany worth 9 million Norwegian crowns ($1.07 million)
* Says contracts comprise advanced computer solutions and products embedded in the customers' products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4051 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
CANNES, France, May 20 A sumptuous Stockholm museum filled with grotesquely pretentious conceptual art is at the centre of "The Square", a Palme d'Or nominee at Cannes which switches between surrealism, comedy of manners, thriller and social commentary.