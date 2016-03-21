March 21 Marriott International Inc
* Continues to expect strong REVPAR and unit growth in 2016
* Expectations do not include impact of planned Starwood
transaction
* Even excluding Starwood acquisition, co expects gross
room additions will grow system by 8 percent in 2016
* Year-To-Date through February, constant dollar REVPAR at
Marriott's comparable systemwide hotels increased 3.5 percent
worldwide
* Also anticipates its gross worldwide rooms will increase 8
percent gross, or 7 percent net, for full year 2016
* Expects comparable systemwide revpar on constant dollar
basis in North America, outside North America and worldwide to
increase 2-4 percent in q1 2016
* Sees comparable systemwide REVPAR on constant dollar basis
in North America , outside North America and worldwide to
increase 3-5 percent for FY 2016
