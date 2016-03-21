March 21 Fiskars Oyj Abp :
* Fiskars plans to centralize its garden cutting tools
manufacturing to its factory in Poland
* As a result of these plans, the employee consultations
about the reorganization of the manufacturing operations will
commence in Billnäs on March 29, 2016 covering altogether 286
employees in the Billnäs site
* The possible permanent reduction of employees is estimated
to affect maximum 107 employees
* These plans are a part of the Supply Chain 2017
restructuring program with a target to improve competitiveness
of Fiskars manufacturing operations and
distribution network
