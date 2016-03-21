UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
March 21 ATM Grupa SA :
* FY 2015 sales revenue and subsidies 174.1 million zlotys ($45.95 million) versus 152.8 million zlotys a year ago
* FY 2015 net profit 19.7 million zlotys versus 14.5 million zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7886 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
CANNES, France, May 20 A sumptuous Stockholm museum filled with grotesquely pretentious conceptual art is at the centre of "The Square", a Palme d'Or nominee at Cannes which switches between surrealism, comedy of manners, thriller and social commentary.