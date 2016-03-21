UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
March 21 Evolis SA :
* FY operating income of 14.8 million euro versus 9.7 million euro ($10.9 million) a year ago
* FY net income of 10.3 million euro versus 7.4 million euro a year ago
* Confirms 2016 revenue growth of about 5 pct in consolidated figures
* To propose exceptional dividend of 1.3 euro per share Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8896 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
CANNES, France, May 20 A sumptuous Stockholm museum filled with grotesquely pretentious conceptual art is at the centre of "The Square", a Palme d'Or nominee at Cannes which switches between surrealism, comedy of manners, thriller and social commentary.