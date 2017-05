March 21 Align Technology Inc :

* Amendment further amends credit agreement to extend maturity date (as defined in credit agreement) to March 22, 2017

* On March 17, 2016, Co, Wells Fargo Bank, National Association entered into amendment to credit agreement dated as of March 22, 2013 Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1UJzRCn) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)