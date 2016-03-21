March 21 Nikkei:

* Toyo Engineering is building what would be one of the world's largest fertilizer plants in India - Nikkei

* Toyo Engineering won a roughly 70 billion yen turnkey contract from Chambal Fertilisers And Chemicals for a new plant in state of Rajasthan

* The facility will have a daily capacity of 4,000 tons of urea, a key agricultural fertilizer, and could come online as early as 2019 - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/1XHIZ9J) Further company coverage: