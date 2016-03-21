US STOCKS-Stocks pare gains after fresh reports on Washington Russia probe
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
March 21 Nikkei:
* Toyo Engineering is building what would be one of the world's largest fertilizer plants in India - Nikkei
* Toyo Engineering won a roughly 70 billion yen turnkey contract from Chambal Fertilisers And Chemicals for a new plant in state of Rajasthan
* The facility will have a daily capacity of 4,000 tons of urea, a key agricultural fertilizer, and could come online as early as 2019 - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/1XHIZ9J) Further company coverage:
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)