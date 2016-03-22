BRIEF-Ser Educacional to sell 17.4 mln new shares
* SAID ON MONDAY ITS BOARD APPROVED A PRIMARY PUBLIC OFFER OF 17.4 MILLION NEW SHARES, WITH RESTRICTED PLACEMENT EFFORTS
March 22 Jungfraubahn Holding AG :
* Conversion and purchase offer for holders of bearer shares of Harderbahn AG and BLM AG has closed
* Following expiry of offer deadline on March 18, Jungfrau Railways Group now holds 94.0 pct of all BLM shares and 87.6 pct of Harderbahn shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SAID ON MONDAY ITS BOARD APPROVED A PRIMARY PUBLIC OFFER OF 17.4 MILLION NEW SHARES, WITH RESTRICTED PLACEMENT EFFORTS
* Sypris Solutions Inc says company affirmed key financial guidance with gross margin forecasted to be 5-7% of revenue for first half of 2017