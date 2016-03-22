March 22 Jungfraubahn Holding AG :

* Conversion and purchase offer for holders of bearer shares of Harderbahn AG and BLM AG has closed

Following expiry of offer deadline on March 18, Jungfrau Railways Group now holds 94.0 pct of all BLM shares and 87.6 pct of Harderbahn shares