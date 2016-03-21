March 21 Danier Leather Inc

* Ksv kofman inc. Has been appointed as trustee in connection with bankruptcy proceedings

* Voluntarily made an assignment in bankruptcy pursuant to provisions of bankruptcy and insolvency act (canada) ("bia")

* Obtained an order of ontario superior court of justice appointing ksv kofman inc. As receiver over all of its property, assets,undertaking

* In connection with proposal proceedings, conducted a sale and investor solicitation process ,which process has since been completed

* Says that all of directors of danier have resigned with effect immediately upon assignment in bankruptcy

* On february 4, 2016 commenced insolvency proceedings by filing a notice of intention to make a proposal pursuant to bia.