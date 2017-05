March 21 Omega Ceo Leon Cooperman

* On march 14, 2016 Omega Advisors Inc and Leon Cooperman received wells notice from sec

* "was subpoenaed by staff to appear for interview on march 11; asserted my fifth amendment right not to testify"

* "strongly disagree with the staff that any violation of federal securities laws has occurred"

* Wells notice pertaining to same subpoena received from sec last march )