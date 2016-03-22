UPDATE 1-Manchester United lift full-year revenue and profit forecast
May 16 English Premier League soccer club Manchester United raised its full-year revenue and profit forecast for 2016-17 as it prepares for the Europa League final next week.
March 22 Lastminute.com NV :
* FY net loss of 17.9 million euros ($20.15 million) versus net profit of 7.2 million euros year before
* FY revenues of 249.7 million euros, +69.9 pct
* FY adjusted EBITDA of -0.5 million euros versus 21.1 million euros in 2014; EBITDA IFRS of -10.9 million euros, down from 16.1 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8885 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BEIJING, May 16 State-owned China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) has teamed up with other government-owned companies for a 150 billion yuan ($21.78 billion) fund to invest in new technologies, the official Xinhua news agency said on Tuesday.