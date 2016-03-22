BRIEF-Ser Educacional to sell 17.4 mln new shares
* SAID ON MONDAY ITS BOARD APPROVED A PRIMARY PUBLIC OFFER OF 17.4 MILLION NEW SHARES, WITH RESTRICTED PLACEMENT EFFORTS
March 22 Bacardi Rus:
* Synergy Group and Bacardi signed agreement to establish line of bottling and packaging whiskey William Lawson's in Russia
* Launch of bottling line is planned for the end of April Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sypris Solutions Inc says company affirmed key financial guidance with gross margin forecasted to be 5-7% of revenue for first half of 2017