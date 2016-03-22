March 22 Mologen AG :

* FY EBIT of -20.5 million euros ($23.07 million) (2014: -17.1 million euros); no significant sales or other operating income was generated

* Says evaluation of IMPULSE lung cancer study is to start by end of year; availability of results in first half of 2017

* Says final results of TEACH study are also expected in 2017

* Assumes that research and development expenses needed for further progress with clinical studies will exceed those of financial year 2015

($1 = 0.8885 euros)