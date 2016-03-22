UPDATE 1-Manchester United lift full-year revenue and profit forecast
May 16 English Premier League soccer club Manchester United raised its full-year revenue and profit forecast for 2016-17 as it prepares for the Europa League final next week.
March 22 Memscap SA :
* FY operating profit at 0.8 million euros ($900,560.00) & net profit at 0.7 million euros
* FY net profit 0.7 million euros versus 0.2 million euros year ago
* FY revenue 12.6 million euros versus 13.2 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8883 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
May 16 English Premier League soccer club Manchester United raised its full-year revenue and profit forecast for 2016-17 as it prepares for the Europa League final next week.
BEIJING, May 16 State-owned China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) has teamed up with other government-owned companies for a 150 billion yuan ($21.78 billion) fund to invest in new technologies, the official Xinhua news agency said on Tuesday.