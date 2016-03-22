BRIEF-Xtant Medical enters licensing agreement for Sites Medical's osteosync TI technology
* Xtant Medical enters into licensing agreement for Sites Medical's osteosync TI technology
March 22 Paion Ag :
* FY net loss of 28.2 million euros ($31.74 million) meets range of 27 million euros to 29 million euros projected for fiscal year 2015
* Cash and cash equivalents decreased by 26.2 million euros compared to 31 december 2014 and amounted to 32.7 million euros as of 31 december 2015
* Does not expect revenues in 2016 as Remimazolam is still in development stage
* Says no significant revenues were realized in reporting period
* 2016 net loss is expected to decrease compared to prior year and to amount to approximately 24.5 million euros to 27.5 million euros Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 0.8883 euros)
