BRIEF-Ser Educacional to sell 17.4 mln new shares
* SAID ON MONDAY ITS BOARD APPROVED A PRIMARY PUBLIC OFFER OF 17.4 MILLION NEW SHARES, WITH RESTRICTED PLACEMENT EFFORTS
March 22 Mondo TV SpA :
* Executes an agreement with New Information Tech, a Taipei based company, for the acquisition by the latter of 50 percent of rights on two projects
* Two projects are being developed by Mondo TV for the Asian market upon a consideration of $5 million per project
* New Information Tech will also take care of the distribution of the two series for five years in China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sypris Solutions Inc says company affirmed key financial guidance with gross margin forecasted to be 5-7% of revenue for first half of 2017