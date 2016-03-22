March 22 Mondo TV SpA :

* Executes an agreement with New Information Tech, a Taipei based company, for the acquisition by the latter of 50 percent of rights on two projects

* Two projects are being developed by Mondo TV for the Asian market upon a consideration of $5 million per project

* New Information Tech will also take care of the distribution of the two series for five years in China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)