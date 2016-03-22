Sri Lankan rupee edges down on importer dollar demand
COLOMBO, May 16 The Sri Lankan rupee ended weaker on Tuesday as importer dollar demand surpassed selling of the U.S. currency by exporters, dealers said.
March 22 Abc Arbitrage SA :
* FY income before tax of 26.3 million euro versus 27.9 million euro ($31.4 million) a year ago
* FY net income of 24.2 million euro vs 18.8 million euro a year ago
* Business volume in first-quarter 2016, still closely correlated with volatility, is much higher than the average for first-half 2015 and is line with second-half 2015
* The board will recommend a dividend of 0.20 euro per share
* The dividend is in addition to the 0.20 euro distribution paid in December 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8886 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
COLOMBO, May 16 The Sri Lankan rupee ended weaker on Tuesday as importer dollar demand surpassed selling of the U.S. currency by exporters, dealers said.
* Says approved NCDs worth up to INR 1.50 billion Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qneLlq) Further company coverage: