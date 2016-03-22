March 22 Jimmy Choo Plc

* strong performance, in particular from asia and japan

* we approach 2016 sensitive to many challenges facing sector

* we will continuously improve our operating efficiency and manage our costs to deliver margin improvement and good cash generation

* full year total revenue up 6.1 percent to 317.9 million stg from 299.7 million stg

* revenue growth of 7.2% on a constant currency basis